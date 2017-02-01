Case Middle Schoola s a Willy Wonka J...

Case Middle Schoola s a Willy Wonka Jr.a will set a different scene for classic tale

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Rebecca A. Rose is in a foreign land these days working among things such as Oompa Loompas, a candy boat and a chocolate river. Those elements were unknown to her until a few months ago, as the general music and choral teacher at the school at Case Middle School said that she had not seen the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” or read the book it's based on, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” by Roald Dahl, until her production crew was considering putting on a version.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Glenfield pair oaccused of taking snowmobile in... Tue so sad 34
Fake cop Mon What a joke 6
Donald Trump Feb 5 Harry Bawls 9
Lowville Academy Closed Again? Feb 4 snoopy 6
News Five more people arrested from Lewis County dru... Feb 4 wondering minds 4
Mother Nature Feb 3 Uninvited 1
Rabies Clinics? Jan 25 we no 2
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC