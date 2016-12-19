Village of Lowville tree lighting tonight
The village of Lowville will host the annual lighting of its Christmas tree tonight at 7 p.m. The tree is located on the village green at West and North State streets, next to the village's Civil War statue. The tree lighting, which will include refreshments and caroling, is made possible with assistance from the Lowville Fire Department and the Lowville Youth Leadership Council.
