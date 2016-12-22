Naumburg area home damaged in Wednesday night fire

Castorland firefighters at 8:07 p.m. were called to the Lynette Roggie residence at 10313 Second Road and requested mutual aid from Beaver Falls, Croghan, New Bremen and Lowville fire departments. “Smoke and cracking from the wall inside an upstairs bedroom alerted the only occupant home at the time the fire broke out,” Lewis County Fire Coordinator Robert A. MacKenzie III said in a release.

