Lowville woman accused of injuring child

Saturday Dec 3

State police charged Amy S. Brodt, 33, of Lowville, with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 following an incident in Watson on Nov. 28. Details of the incident were not available. Ms. Brodt, charged at 12:30 p.m. Friday, was released with an appearance ticket for a local court.

