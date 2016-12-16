Lowville reaches assessment settlement on Bateman building
Under the agreement, the town will grant Conifer Bateman Associates an assessment reduction from $875,000 to $250,000 on its four-story retail and apartment complex on South State Street; the Rochester company had been seeking a drop to $75,000 in state Supreme Court lawsuits filed the past couple of years. The four impacted taxing jurisdictions will also need to pay back around $4,000 or $5,000, including $601 for the town, according to town Supervisor Randall A. Schell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Harrassment Laws
|Fri
|See through Facade
|1
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Dec 20
|Not making sense
|2
|Benefit scam
|Dec 20
|Go fund me
|1
|Lewis County considering Rape Charges against H...
|Dec 19
|Beaucoup
|2
|XMas music
|Dec 16
|Only
|4
|Boonville Dairy Included In Clinton Campaign Video
|Dec 15
|Boycot
|12
|Harrisville Student Complains Of State Sanction...
|Dec 14
|LOWVILLE
|12
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC