Lowville reaches assessment settlement on Bateman building

Thursday Dec 15

Under the agreement, the town will grant Conifer Bateman Associates an assessment reduction from $875,000 to $250,000 on its four-story retail and apartment complex on South State Street; the Rochester company had been seeking a drop to $75,000 in state Supreme Court lawsuits filed the past couple of years. The four impacted taxing jurisdictions will also need to pay back around $4,000 or $5,000, including $601 for the town, according to town Supervisor Randall A. Schell.

