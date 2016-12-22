Lowville man sentenced to prison on burglary charge

Richard M. Nellenbach, 28, of 7745 Ridge Road, Lowville, was sentenced, as a second-felony offender, to 3½ to 7 years in state prison, to run concurrent with a prison term he received in Oneida County Court, along with $165 restitution and $375 in court fees on a charge of third-degree burglary, to which he pleaded guilty Oct. 28. Mr. Nellenbach was accused of unlawfully entering a building owned by Lucy Larkins April 3 on Woodbattle Road in the town of Harrisburg. Tonia A. Simmons, 37, Castorland, was sentenced on a charge of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance to three years in state prison and three years post-release parole supervision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.