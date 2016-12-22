Lowville Academya s $11m capital proj...

Lowville Academya s $11m capital project nearing completion, auditorium opening soon

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Lowville Academy and Central School District's $11 million capital project is winding down, with the sounds of music expected to return to the school auditorium following Christmas break. Much of the work on the project, which kicked off in summer 2015, was completed before school started in the fall.

