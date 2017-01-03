Lewis County seniors combat arthritis...

Lewis County seniors combat arthritis with tai chi

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A group of Lewis County's seasoned citizens for the past couple of months have been fighting off arthritis pain with low-impact martial arts. And participants in the county Office for the Aging's inaugural “tai chi for arthritis class” all raved about the benefits following their final session on Thursday morning.

