Lewis County seniors combat arthritis with tai chi
A group of Lewis County's seasoned citizens for the past couple of months have been fighting off arthritis pain with low-impact martial arts. And participants in the county Office for the Aging's inaugural “tai chi for arthritis class” all raved about the benefits following their final session on Thursday morning.
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unreported registered sex offender in lowville ny
|Wed
|Tom
|7
|Boonville man charged with aggravated DWI in Ma...
|Jan 2
|ROFL
|1
|snitch
|Dec 31
|getit
|1
|Miss. President Clinton (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Walley
|15
|Local Business
|Dec 29
|HiTop
|4
|New York Harrassment Laws
|Dec 28
|KARMA
|7
|Crutches or not
|Dec 26
|dikstruk
|1
