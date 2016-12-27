Kraft sewer upgrade payment delays stir concern

Lowville's sewer upgrades to accommodate the Kraft Heinz expansion remain on schedule, but trustees are growing concerned about some recent late payments from the company. Village Superintendent of Public Works Thomas S. Compo told trustees Wednesday that Highlander Construction, Memphis, completed installation of a direct sewer line from the Kraft Heinz plant to the village sewage treatment plant off East State Street by the Dec. 15 deadline.

