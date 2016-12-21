Farm leaders ready for legal battle

President Dean Norton addresses a general session of the New York Farm Bureau at the Desmond Hotel Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016 In Colonie, N.Y. President Dean Norton addresses a general session of the New York Farm Bureau at the Desmond Hotel Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016 In Colonie, N.Y. President Dean Norton addresses a general session of the New York Farm Bureau at the Desmond Hotel Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016 In Colonie, N.Y. President Dean Norton addresses a general session of the New York Farm Bureau at the Desmond Hotel Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016 In Colonie, N.Y. The trade show which runs at the same time as the convention of the New York Farm Bureau at the Desmond Hotel Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016 In Colonie, N.Y. The trade show which runs at the same time as the convention of the New York Farm Bureau at the Desmond Hotel Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016 In Colonie, N.Y. State farming leaders this week continued their ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.