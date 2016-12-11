Croghan woman accused of grand larceny

State police charged Darinda B. Babcock, 27, of Croghan, with fourth-degree grand larceny in connection to an incident on Dec. 6 in Lowville. Ms. Babcock, charged at 2:55 p.m. Saturday on Route 812, Croghan, was later released with an appearance ticket for a local court.

