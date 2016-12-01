Centralized arraignment coming to counties next year
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a bill into law Monday that allows the state to establish centralized arraignment areas for off-hours criminal defendant arraignments in counties beyond New York City, which has already had such a system for years. The law will go into effect in 90 days.
