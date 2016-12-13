Adults, students pack food boxes for Lewis County Christmas Sharing
Santa's elves had nothing on the scores of volunteers helping to pack food boxes for the Lewis County Christmas Sharing Holiday Assistance program. “Everything is coming together,” James M. Freeman, a co-founder of Christmas Sharing, said Monday as adults and high school students scurried about the Lowville Elks Lodge working through stacks and pallets of donated food items.
