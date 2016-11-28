Overheated chimney blamed in fire that destroyed Greig home
The house, owned by Bruce Cobb and occupied by Robert Baslow and Virginia Williams, and its contents were all destroyed, but occupants were able to save one dog and two goats before the fire spread to the entire house, according to Lewis County Fire Coordinator Robert A. MacKenzie III. “The home was fully involved upon the arrival of 3-G fire,” he said in a release.
