Lowville hospital CEO search to commence around New Yeara s
The search for a new Lewis County General Hospital CEO likely won't begin in earnest until around New Year's, giving hospital managers time to select a recruiting firm. “We don't feel we have to rush to do this,” said Michael F. Young, president of the county-owned hospital's board of managers.
