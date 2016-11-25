Investigation into Lewis jail suicide continues as first anniversary passes
It's been one year since Jarrod A. Hurley committed suicide in the Lewis County Jail, and both the memories and state investigation continue to linger. “I think of my brother every day,” said younger brother Jordan C. Hurley, who now lives in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Tue
|Not making sense
|2
|Benefit scam
|Tue
|Go fund me
|1
|Lewis County considering Rape Charges against H...
|Dec 19
|Beaucoup
|2
|XMas music
|Dec 16
|Only
|4
|Boonville Dairy Included In Clinton Campaign Video
|Dec 15
|Boycot
|12
|Harrisville Student Complains Of State Sanction...
|Dec 14
|LOWVILLE
|12
|Local Business
|Dec 14
|Enough already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC