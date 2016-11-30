Free big-screen showing of a oeWonderful Lifea set in Lowville
Area residents next week will get another opportunity to see Clarence the angel get his wings on the big screen. The Arts Community of Lewis County for the second straight year is planning a free showing of Frank Capra's “It's a Wonderful Life.” The 1946 Christmas classic starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed will be shown at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at the Town Hall Theater, 5428 Shady Ave. “Last year, we had 400 to 450 people there,” Arts Community member Jared J. Thisse said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Tue
|Not making sense
|2
|Benefit scam
|Tue
|Go fund me
|1
|Lewis County considering Rape Charges against H...
|Dec 19
|Beaucoup
|2
|XMas music
|Dec 16
|Only
|4
|Boonville Dairy Included In Clinton Campaign Video
|Dec 15
|Boycot
|12
|Harrisville Student Complains Of State Sanction...
|Dec 14
|LOWVILLE
|12
|Local Business
|Dec 14
|Enough already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC