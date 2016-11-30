Free big-screen showing of a oeWonderful Lifea set in Lowville

Area residents next week will get another opportunity to see Clarence the angel get his wings on the big screen. The Arts Community of Lewis County for the second straight year is planning a free showing of Frank Capra's “It's a Wonderful Life.” The 1946 Christmas classic starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed will be shown at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at the Town Hall Theater, 5428 Shady Ave. “Last year, we had 400 to 450 people there,” Arts Community member Jared J. Thisse said.

