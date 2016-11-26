Early giving bolsters Lewis County Homeless Christmas Tree program
While the Lewis County Homeless Christmas Tree program doesn't formally kick off until Monday, donations for the annual campaign have already started piling in. “People are so generous,” said program organizer Penny L. Demo, the Lewis County Youth Bureau director and Department of Social Services executive assistant.
