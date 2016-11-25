Building at former Deer River sawmill destroyed by fire

Volunteers from 11 fire departments were called to a former sawmill here for a Thanksgiving day fire that destroyed one of the buildings at the vacant business. West Carthage firefighters at 12:57 p.m. Thursday were dispatched to the former Paul Baker sawmill at 3975 Deer River Road and requested mutual aid from Carthage, Castorland, Copenhagen, Natural Bridge, Lowville, Great Bend, Rutland, Fort Drum, Harrisville and Beaver Falls fire departments.

