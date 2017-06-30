Spinners edged by the Ironbirds
The Lowell Spinners were held to five hits and dropped a 4-2 decision to the host Aberdeen Ironbirds during New York-Penn League play Tuesday. Adding single hits were center fielder Joseph Monge , third baseman Garrett Benge and right fielder Yoan Aybar before 5,036 fans at Leidos Field in Ripken Stadium.
