MRT's Set the Stage Celebration

20 hrs ago

All the world was a stage on June 9, when Merrimack Repertory Theatre hosted its annual "Set The Stage Celebration" at UMass Lowell Inn & Conference Center. More than 175 actors and patrons were rejuvenated as they listened to live music by The Real Cool Cats -- and some even acted like they were dancing.

