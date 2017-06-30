MRT's Set the Stage Celebration
All the world was a stage on June 9, when Merrimack Repertory Theatre hosted its annual "Set The Stage Celebration" at UMass Lowell Inn & Conference Center. More than 175 actors and patrons were rejuvenated as they listened to live music by The Real Cool Cats -- and some even acted like they were dancing.
Read more at Lowell Sun.
