Man dead after jet-ski collision on M...

Man dead after jet-ski collision on Merrimack River in Lowell

13 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The man suffered serious injuries in the crash, which occurred between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The man was subsequently transported to an area hospital where he was treated but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, according to a statement Tuesday night by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

