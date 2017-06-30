Lowell remains in cellar

Lowell remains in cellar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

The Lowell Spinners collected 12 hits, but the visitors still couldn't prevent an 8-4 loss to Vermont before 2,337 fans at Centennial Field on Sunday. Emmanuel DeJesus took the loss for Lowell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tyngsboro High teacher quits over 'inappropriat... (May '08) 9 hr The buck stops here 109
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Sun MrEd59 18,308
News Lo-Kai lambastes radio report of impending sale... (Nov '10) Jun 30 Walter Cronkite 7
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 29 Wondering 9
News Rape charges dropped in Westford beach case (Sep '09) Jun 28 Normal Guy 41
why do girls lie about being pregnant? (Apr '09) Jun 28 Titilayo 27
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Jun 27 Reeves 56
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,417 • Total comments across all topics: 282,226,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC