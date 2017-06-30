Lowell remains in cellar
The Lowell Spinners collected 12 hits, but the visitors still couldn't prevent an 8-4 loss to Vermont before 2,337 fans at Centennial Field on Sunday. Emmanuel DeJesus took the loss for Lowell.
