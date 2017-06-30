Local company hopes to give Hamilton Canal Innovation District a boost

Watermark has plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Cabot Street in Lowell to the Hamilton Canal Innovation District , an area that has been fraught with challenges in acquiring long-term tenants. In a June 29 letter to Linda Cruz-Carnall, acting regional director of the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration , Watermark President & CEO John J. Haley said the company is "aggressively pursuing the development of an approximately 50,000 to 70,000 square foot, ground-up commercial buildings on Parcel 17 in the HCD North."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.