In Chelmsford, 50 years of pride on parade
Even after 12 years on the Parade Committee, Lynn Marcella can't quite put her finger on what makes Chelmsford's July Fourth parade draw so many people year after year. Chelmsford had parades earlier than 1967, but they were put on hold for several years during wartime, Marcella said.
