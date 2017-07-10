In Chelmsford, 50 years of pride on p...

In Chelmsford, 50 years of pride on parade

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Lowell Sun

Even after 12 years on the Parade Committee, Lynn Marcella can't quite put her finger on what makes Chelmsford's July Fourth parade draw so many people year after year. Chelmsford had parades earlier than 1967, but they were put on hold for several years during wartime, Marcella said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robbery. Millpond road 7 hr Billerica Mom 1
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Tue Trainerf45 18,314
News Lo-Kai lambastes radio report of impending sale... (Nov '10) Mon WCAP is ALL Fake ... 8
Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08) Jul 8 Looking at the law 117
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jul 8 Crystaledgerly 814
News Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08) Jul 4 Disappointed 50
News Tyngsboro High teacher quits over 'inappropriat... (May '08) Jul 3 The buck stops here 109
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC