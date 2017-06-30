Hate math? Maybe you didn't learn it 'joyfully'
Math might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word "joyful," but Matthew Beyranevand is trying to change that. The Chelmsford Public Schools math curriculum coordinator, known for his "Math with Matthew" show and fun math music videos, is taking on a new medium: books.
