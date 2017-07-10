'Bubble Lady' brings burst of fun to downtown Lowell

Signs on MJ Bujold's cart invite passers-by to put aside their worries and watch in wonder as she makes art with soapy water. Bujold is bringing plenty of shimmery bubbles to downtown Lowell, as the self-described street entertainer coaxes bouquets of giant bubbles and single elongated bubbles from the frothy water in her cart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.