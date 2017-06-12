Witnesses: Man beaten unconscious at Lowell church festival

The blood was left behind following a fight that broke out during the Saint Anthony Church Feast festivities, a family event on the parish grounds that was set to wrap up Sunday night after taking place all weekend. A report of the fight came over the Lowell Police Department police-radio broadcast around 8:10 p.m. with an announcement shortly after that a man was "bleeding profusely from the back of the head" and was unconscious.

