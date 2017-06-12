Westford police officer appeals suspension in station brawl
That's what the Civil Service Commission is reviewing after Monday's four-hour hearing in Lowell -- as Galvin appealed his five-day suspension for the November fisticuffs with police Officer Jon Haslam. The latter officer was also suspended for five days, but declined to appeal it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09)
|10 hr
|MrsT
|3
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jun 11
|Summer time 76
|18,277
|Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10)
|Jun 9
|Jennette Souza
|68
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|Jun 4
|DBradbury
|360
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|chlyn
|812
|Should have said something
|Jun 1
|Susan
|1
|Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a...
|May 23
|Patricia Russell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC