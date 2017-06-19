Wage theft demands legislative response, advocates say
Supporters of legislation aimed at preventing wage theft painted a picture of an urgent need for action on Tuesday, telling lawmakers that Massachusetts workers across all industries are denied hundreds of millions of dollars annually. A bill filed by Sen. Sal DiDomenico and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz seeks to prevent wage law violations by allowing the issuance of stop-work orders until violations are corrected and giving Attorney General Maura Healey's office the power to bring wage theft cases to court for civil damages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hull Times.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|2 hr
|highlands guy
|18,299
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Tue
|Billerica mom
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Jun 16
|deluca1
|7
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 14
|DonMoody
|813
|Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09)
|Jun 13
|MrsT
|3
|Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10)
|Jun 9
|Jennette Souza
|68
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC