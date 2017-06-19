Wage theft demands legislative respon...

Wage theft demands legislative response, advocates say

Supporters of legislation aimed at preventing wage theft painted a picture of an urgent need for action on Tuesday, telling lawmakers that Massachusetts workers across all industries are denied hundreds of millions of dollars annually. A bill filed by Sen. Sal DiDomenico and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz seeks to prevent wage law violations by allowing the issuance of stop-work orders until violations are corrected and giving Attorney General Maura Healey's office the power to bring wage theft cases to court for civil damages.

