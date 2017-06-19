Valley Collaborative special ed. group returning $2M to Lowell-area school districts

But today, the collaborative -- with headquarters at Linnell Circle off Middlesex Turnpike -- is frequently praised for its sound financial management and significant program enrollment. As a result of the Valley Collaborative's successful school year, the board recently voted that it will return $2 million to its nine member school districts -- Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Westford, Tewksbury, Tyngsboro, North Middlesex Regional, Groton-Dunstable and Nashoba Valley.

