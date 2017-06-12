University of Akron researcher receiv...

University of Akron researcher receives national entrepreneurship, innovation award

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Barry Rosenbaum, senior fellow at the University of Akron Research Foundation , received an award for advancing entrepreneurship in higher education at the 6th annual Deshpande Symposium in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Outstanding Contributions to Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Higher Education award recognizes an individual who demonstrates extraordinary achievements, service and/or contributions to advancing the field of entrepreneurship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 4 hr highlands guy 18,280
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) 5 hr deluca1 7
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Wed DonMoody 813
News Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09) Tue MrsT 3
News Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10) Jun 9 Jennette Souza 68
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) Jun 4 DBradbury 360
Should have said something Jun 1 Susan 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC