University of Akron researcher receives national entrepreneurship, innovation award
Barry Rosenbaum, senior fellow at the University of Akron Research Foundation , received an award for advancing entrepreneurship in higher education at the 6th annual Deshpande Symposium in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Outstanding Contributions to Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Higher Education award recognizes an individual who demonstrates extraordinary achievements, service and/or contributions to advancing the field of entrepreneurship.
