Tsongas, Meehan, Donoghue back downtown Lowell High option
Three prominent public figures with ties to Lowell announced Saturday that they believe the high school site should remain downtown. U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas, UMass President Marty Meehan and state Sen. Eileen Donoghue penned a joint letter, published on richardhowe.com Saturday, arguing in support of a downtown option, not an option at the Cawley site in the Belvidere neighborhood, for Lowell High School's future.
