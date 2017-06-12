Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church Festival

Apollo whistled to his Greek buddy Helios, both Gods of the Sun, "Get up and stop partying and drinking that Metaxa and Ouzo, and stuffing your face with pita, made special by your Goddess Demeter, with your happy-go-lucky wine God Dionysus!" "Because Eudora the Greek Goddess of heavy rains, always seems to get her way! Not this time. The Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, on Father John Sarantos Way in Lowell, is having their Grecian Festival June 2 and 3, and they need us!" Since 1979, thousands have flocked to enjoy the extremely popular Grecian Festival's heritage, culture and traditions.

