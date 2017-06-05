The case for Cawley and a new vision ...

The case for Cawley and a new vision for Lowell

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The Lowell City Council can jump-start a new renaissance for the city, just as it did in the 1980s, with a decision Tuesday night to build a 21st-century high school that will serve students for decades to come. It's just not a school that will rise on just any site; it's a vision of the future and what the city can -- and should -- become for present and future generations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 8 min Wondering 18,275
News Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10) Fri Jennette Souza 68
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) Jun 4 DBradbury 360
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 2 chlyn 812
Should have said something Jun 1 Susan 1
News Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a... May 23 Patricia Russell 1
News Domestic assault charges dropped against former... May 22 hammerhead 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Middlesex County was issued at June 10 at 10:29PM EDT

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,674,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC