Stolen Chelmsford cruiser recovered; ...

Stolen Chelmsford cruiser recovered; but not the shotgun that was inside

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

An unmarked police cruiser and a shotgun that was inside it were stolen during a break-in at a Chelmsford police detective's home overnight, and while the cruiser has been recovered police are still searching for the loaded gun. Chelmsford police Chief James Spinney said the cruiser and weapon were stolen when someone broke into the home of a detective who lives in the area of Riverneck Road sometime between Wednesday at 10 p.m. and Thursday at 7 a.m. The detective is allowed to take the 2011 Ford Taurus home since he is always on-call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12) 13 hr Musikologist 25
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Thu highlands guy 18,299
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Tue Billerica mom 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Jun 18 Cherylanne 347
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 16 deluca1 7
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 14 DonMoody 813
News Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09) Jun 13 MrsT 3
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC