Stolen Chelmsford cruiser recovered; but not the shotgun that was inside
An unmarked police cruiser and a shotgun that was inside it were stolen during a break-in at a Chelmsford police detective's home overnight, and while the cruiser has been recovered police are still searching for the loaded gun. Chelmsford police Chief James Spinney said the cruiser and weapon were stolen when someone broke into the home of a detective who lives in the area of Riverneck Road sometime between Wednesday at 10 p.m. and Thursday at 7 a.m. The detective is allowed to take the 2011 Ford Taurus home since he is always on-call.
Read more at Lowell Sun.
