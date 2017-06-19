Stars dancing into Lowell
Now, while Jennings continues working out with the goal of get- ting back on the football field , he's the special guest on the "Dancing With the Stars: Live! -- Hot Summer Nights" tour, which comes to Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Sunday night, June 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are $128.50, $82.50, $72.50 and $52.50, and are available at www.lowellauditorium.com . The show, part of a 43-city tour that runs through mid-August, features ballroom and modern dance as seen on the show, with group numbers, duets and original pieces.
Read more at Lowell Sun.
