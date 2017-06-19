Stars dancing into Lowell

Stars dancing into Lowell

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Now, while Jennings continues working out with the goal of get- ting back on the football field , he's the special guest on the "Dancing With the Stars: Live! -- Hot Summer Nights" tour, which comes to Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Sunday night, June 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are $128.50, $82.50, $72.50 and $52.50, and are available at www.lowellauditorium.com . The show, part of a 43-city tour that runs through mid-August, features ballroom and modern dance as seen on the show, with group numbers, duets and original pieces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 7 hr highlands guy 18,299
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Tue Billerica mom 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Jun 18 Cherylanne 347
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 16 deluca1 7
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 14 DonMoody 813
News Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09) Jun 13 MrsT 3
News Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10) Jun 9 Jennette Souza 68
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC