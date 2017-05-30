St. Michael School Students of the Month
March Student of the Month at St. Michael School in Lowell are, front row, from left, May Moloney , Katherine Morgan , Amber Malavich , Ava Wilkey ; second row, Connor Cameron , Maeve McManmon , Leah Monahan , Rowan Northrup , Brendan Bulmer and Carolina Franco ; third row, Evelyn Schecter , George Ignacio , Brianna Johnston , William Witkos , Zachary Dubuc , Norah Kinene and Javian Vega ; and, back row, Leah O'Neill , Nancy Bella Rago , Emma Morrison , Kyle Shanahan , Elizabeth Bada and Aiden Fitzpatrick . Absent from photo is Charlotte Fitch .
