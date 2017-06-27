Spinners partner with LCHC

Spinners partner with LCHC

14 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The Lowell Spinners announced that Lowell Community Health Center will be the team's nonprofit presenting partner for the 2017 season. The partnership highlights the organizations' mutual commitment to the Lowell community, and will help support the health center's commitment to assuring that everyone in Greater Lowell has access to health care and healthy activities while raising both awareness and crucial funds for health center programs and services.

