Spinners partner with LCHC
The Lowell Spinners announced that Lowell Community Health Center will be the team's nonprofit presenting partner for the 2017 season. The partnership highlights the organizations' mutual commitment to the Lowell community, and will help support the health center's commitment to assuring that everyone in Greater Lowell has access to health care and healthy activities while raising both awareness and crucial funds for health center programs and services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do girls lie about being pregnant? (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|Titilayo
|27
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Reeves
|56
|Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing...
|Mon
|Peter Anderson
|1
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jun 24
|Sla
|18,304
|Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jun 22
|Musikologist
|25
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC