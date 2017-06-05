Smart policing is way to go on immigr...

Smart policing is way to go on immigration

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A recent Sun editorial rightly celebrated a successful collaboration between local and federal law enforcement to shut down a major fentanyl drug-distribution ring in Lawrence and Lowell. However, The Sun also argues that progressives and supporters of immigrant rights failed to properly praise the arrests, alleging that it's because we want police to "look the other way" when they suspect immigrants of wrongdoing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 21 min Summy 18,273
News Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10) Fri Jennette Souza 68
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) Jun 4 DBradbury 360
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 2 chlyn 812
Should have said something Jun 1 Susan 1
News Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a... May 23 Patricia Russell 1
News Domestic assault charges dropped against former... May 22 hammerhead 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Middlesex County was issued at June 10 at 10:29PM EDT

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,673,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC