Ryder, Callery throw shutout

Jon Ryder and Brian Callery combined to toss a shutout as Lowell defeated host Tyngsboro during Northeast League action Wednesday. Ryder got the win on the mound, throwing 5 innings, striking out 2, walking 4 and allowing 2 hits and no runs.

