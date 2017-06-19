Ryder, Callery throw shutout
Jon Ryder and Brian Callery combined to toss a shutout as Lowell defeated host Tyngsboro during Northeast League action Wednesday. Ryder got the win on the mound, throwing 5 innings, striking out 2, walking 4 and allowing 2 hits and no runs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12)
|16 hr
|Musikologist
|25
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Thu
|highlands guy
|18,299
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Tue
|Billerica mom
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Jun 16
|deluca1
|7
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 14
|DonMoody
|813
|Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09)
|Jun 13
|MrsT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC