Remember When? Notini & Sons

In looking through The Sun archives, I found this article from October 1990 in which the business was profiled for Chambers of Commerce for The Century Club. According to article, the business was started in 1890 by Italian Immigrant John D. Notini, who came to Lowell from Connecticut, and opened a small tobacco and sundries store at the comer of Cabot and Merrimack streets in Lowell.
