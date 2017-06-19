Red Sox sign first-round pick Houck
The Boston Red Sox have signed first-round draft pick Tanner Houck and assigned the right-handed pitcher to their minor league affiliate in Lowell, Massachusetts. Houck is from University of Missouri.
