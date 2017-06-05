Questions remain as LHS vote looming

When the School Building Committee votes on Thursday to recommend a final design for the new Lowell High School it could be a preview of how the ultimate decision may play out. The 19-person committee's vote will be non-binding, meant only to serve as guidance for the City Council, which will have the final say on June 13. Three city councilors sit on the committee, though, and therefore will be asked to vote five days before their colleagues, and before any of the three scheduled public forums on the high school project are held.

