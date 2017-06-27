Powerful thunderstorms flood roads, s...

Powerful thunderstorms flood roads, spark outages

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

Thunderstorms, hail, flash flooding, damaging winds and power outages struck the area hard on Tuesday, but shouldn't be sticking around much longer. The National Weather Service in Taunton issued a hazardous weather conditions warning for the majority of Massachusetts early Tuesday morning, forecasting that hail and damaging winds would sweep through the state in the early afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rape charges dropped in Westford beach case (Sep '09) 9 hr Normal Guy 41
why do girls lie about being pregnant? (Apr '09) Wed Titilayo 27
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Tue Reeves 56
Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing... Jun 26 Peter Anderson 1
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Jun 24 Sla 18,304
Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12) Jun 22 Musikologist 25
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Jun 20 Billerica mom 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC