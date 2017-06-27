Powerful thunderstorms flood roads, spark outages
Thunderstorms, hail, flash flooding, damaging winds and power outages struck the area hard on Tuesday, but shouldn't be sticking around much longer. The National Weather Service in Taunton issued a hazardous weather conditions warning for the majority of Massachusetts early Tuesday morning, forecasting that hail and damaging winds would sweep through the state in the early afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rape charges dropped in Westford beach case (Sep '09)
|9 hr
|Normal Guy
|41
|why do girls lie about being pregnant? (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Titilayo
|27
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Reeves
|56
|Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing...
|Jun 26
|Peter Anderson
|1
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jun 24
|Sla
|18,304
|Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jun 22
|Musikologist
|25
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC