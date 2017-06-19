Police: Lowell man sold heroin in Pel...

Police: Lowell man sold heroin in Pelham store

The alleged sale of heroin in the Family Dollar Store in Pelham led to felony charges for a Lowell man on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Pelham Police Department. Members of the Pelham Police Department, Criminal Bureau, Patrol Division and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department Street Crimes Task Force arrested 44-year-old William Luna, and charged him with possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

