People in Business

People in Business

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Lowell Sun

Nicole Feliciano has joined the Dracut office of LAER Realty Partners. Feliciano joins LAER from TouchStone Partners, LLC with 11 years of industry experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing... 11 hr Peter Anderson 1
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Jun 24 Sla 18,304
Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12) Jun 22 Musikologist 25
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Jun 20 Billerica mom 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Jun 18 Cherylanne 347
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 16 deluca1 7
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 14 DonMoody 813
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,914 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC