Pare sparks Lowell by Wilmington, 10-0

22 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

During a Northeast League clash Saturday, Lowell defeated host Wilmington, 10-0, during a game stopped after five innings by the mercy rule. Brock Pare pitched 3 innings, allowing no hits and one walk, while Brian Callery threw 2 innings and allowed 2 hits for the winners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

