Pare jumps out to 3-shot lead at Cities

Pare jumps out to 3-shot lead at Cities

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Thanks to the wonders of social media, word had spread around the gorgeous grounds of Long Meadow Golf Club on Saturday afternoon that Scott Pare was enjoying one of those special days on the golf course. Pare was part of the final threesome in the second round of the Lowell City Golf Tournament and had built a four-shot lead courtesy of a birdie on the 556-yard, par-5 16th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 19 hr Sla 18,304
Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12) Thu Musikologist 25
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Jun 20 Billerica mom 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Jun 18 Cherylanne 347
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 16 deluca1 7
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 14 DonMoody 813
News Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09) Jun 13 MrsT 3
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,546 • Total comments across all topics: 282,012,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC