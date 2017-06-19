Pare jumps out to 3-shot lead at Cities

Thanks to the wonders of social media, word had spread around the gorgeous grounds of Long Meadow Golf Club on Saturday afternoon that Scott Pare was enjoying one of those special days on the golf course. Pare was part of the final threesome in the second round of the Lowell City Golf Tournament and had built a four-shot lead courtesy of a birdie on the 556-yard, par-5 16th.

