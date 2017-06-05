Parcel needs to be rezoned for Genesi...

Parcel needs to be rezoned for Genesis project to move forward in Dracut

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Lowell Sun

The future of the planned Genesis HealthCare project now hinges on a vote Dracut residents will take on June 28. Town Manager Jim Duggan announced Monday at the beginning of Town Meeting that part of the site planned for the 73,000 square-foot skilled rehabilitation facility sits on residential zoning. "There is a small portion of that parcel which is zoned residentially," Duggan told residents and officials, adding that it is a small problem that was realized after the fact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 26 min highlands guy 18,268
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) Jun 4 DBradbury 360
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 2 chlyn 812
Should have said something Jun 1 Susan 1
News Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a... May 23 Patricia Russell 1
News Domestic assault charges dropped against former... May 22 hammerhead 1
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) May 15 Amyboorie 37
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,569 • Total comments across all topics: 281,603,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC