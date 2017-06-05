Parcel needs to be rezoned for Genesis project to move forward in Dracut

The future of the planned Genesis HealthCare project now hinges on a vote Dracut residents will take on June 28. Town Manager Jim Duggan announced Monday at the beginning of Town Meeting that part of the site planned for the 73,000 square-foot skilled rehabilitation facility sits on residential zoning. "There is a small portion of that parcel which is zoned residentially," Duggan told residents and officials, adding that it is a small problem that was realized after the fact.

